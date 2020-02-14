Walkers head out from the Salvation Army during the 2018 Coldest Night of the Year walk-a-thon. (Contributed) Walkers head out from the Salvation Army during the 2018 Coldest Night of the Year walk-a-thon. (Contributed)

Coldest Night fundraiser not on this year in Maple Ridge

Local Salvation Army says it is focusing on its own initiatives

To better focus on its own community initiatives the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is not participating in this year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk for charities.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly national walk to help raise funds for local charities that serve the hungry and homeless.

The local shelter has participated in years past, including last year, where the fundraiser raised more than $19,000.

Instead, in the coming months Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows can expect the local Salvation Army to put forward its own initiatives, according to Mark Stewart, an executive-director of the Ridge Meadows Ministries.

“It’s an amazing organization, but I think just right now we are focusing on our own initiatives,” he said.

Stewart hopes someone else in the community can “pick up the torch.”

For cities participating in the CNOY walk happening on Feb. 22 visit cnoy.org.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Arrest made after suspect robs B.C. Dairy Queen with hammer

Just Posted

Marching for those who’ve disappeared

Fifth annual event in Memorial Peace Park

Elementary students are hoping the city will recognize Real Acts of Caring week

Pitt Meadows students participate in Real Acts of Caring week

West Coast Express to resume after pipeline protests block rail tracks overnight

The demonstration was in support of Wet’suwet’en members who oppose Coastal GasLink

Coldest Night fundraiser not on this year in Maple Ridge

Local Salvation Army says it is focusing on its own initiatives

RCMP publishing monthly snap shot of crime stats in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

New service complements city’s crime map

VIDEO: Flower fans push industry to be more eco-conscious

Vancouver shop owner Rosemin Jutha says she buys 90 per cent of her flowers from United Flower Growers

PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver

Friday marked the 28th annual commemorative march

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

‘Distraction’ jewelry thieves in Abbotsford are getting violent, police say

Two elderly women were attacked and had items stolen by a woman

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

White Rock councillor gets apology for past accusations of defamation, confidentiality breach

Retroactive pay, legal fees for David Chesney, for pair of reprimands during 2014-2018 council term

Most Read