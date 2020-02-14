Coldest Night fundraiser not on this year in Maple Ridge

Local Salvation Army says it is focusing on its own initiatives

Walkers head out from the Salvation Army during the 2018 Coldest Night of the Year walk-a-thon. (Contributed)

To better focus on its own community initiatives the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is not participating in this year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk for charities.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly national walk to help raise funds for local charities that serve the hungry and homeless.

The local shelter has participated in years past, including last year, where the fundraiser raised more than $19,000.

Instead, in the coming months Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows can expect the local Salvation Army to put forward its own initiatives, according to Mark Stewart, an executive-director of the Ridge Meadows Ministries.

“It’s an amazing organization, but I think just right now we are focusing on our own initiatives,” he said.

Stewart hopes someone else in the community can “pick up the torch.”

For cities participating in the CNOY walk happening on Feb. 22 visit cnoy.org.

