Collision between a semi and a car closes Haney Bypass

Closed in both direction between Burnett and 227

A crash in Maple Ridge has closed down Haney Bypass in both directions between Burnett Street and 227 Street.

A collision between a semi truck and a car prompted the emergency services to call for an air ambulance before calling it off on Monday.

Roughly at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, the crash on Haney Bypass and Burnett Street was reported. The Ridge Meadows RCMP was on scene in a matter of minutes and an air ambulance was called. The ambulance was later called off when the emergency services on scene had matters under control.

According to the RCMP, the roads are currently closed to assist with towing and debris clean up. They are also asking commuters to make alternate route plans.

No other information is available at this point and any additional details will be updated as they become available.

