Pedestrian hit overnight on Lougheed Highway

Lougheed Highway at Harris Road was cleared in both directions early Thursday morning following a serious accident at the location, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.
Reports say that a pedestrian was hit by a truck and bystanders helped resuscitate the person.
Incident is CLEAR. https://t.co/w5SNzgqKeZ
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 1, 2018
The highway opened in both directions after an earlier reported pedestrian-vehicle collision at about 2:30 a.m.
The extent of injuries isn’t known at this time.
– More to follow.