Pedestrian hit overnight on Lougheed Highway

Location is Harris Road in Pitt Meadows, say RCMP

Collision took place overnight on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows. (THE NEWS/files)

Lougheed Highway at Harris Road was cleared in both directions early Thursday morning following a serious accident at the location, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Reports say that a pedestrian was hit by a truck and bystanders helped resuscitate the person.

The highway opened in both directions after an earlier reported pedestrian-vehicle collision at about 2:30 a.m.

The extent of injuries isn’t known at this time.

– More to follow.