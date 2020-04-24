Columbia River Treaty public consultation meetings are being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Work on the Columbia River Treaty negotiations has been altered momentarily due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, provincial Columbia River Treaty Team executive director Kathy Eichenberger said Canadian and U.S. officials have been working together remotely to advance the negotiations.

Eichenberger said public engagement sessions on the negotiations scheduled for this spring have been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

READ MORE: Columbia River Treaty talks returned to Washington, D.C. last week

“Our thanks to all of you who are navigating this challenging time with patience and understanding,” said Eichenberger.

“We also deeply appreciate the resolve of our Indigenous Nations and federal government partners to keep moving forward with the treaty modernization process.”

Eichenberger said people can still get updates on the negotiations on the B.C. Columbia River Treaty website and social media pages. Eichenberger said her team is also still responding to email and phone inquiries during the COVID-19 crisis.

Last month, Canadian and U.S. officials held negotiations in Washington, D.C. to explore how to modernize the Columbia River Treaty.

The Columbia River Treaty was ratified by Canada and the United States in 1964 to help build dams and reduce flood risks for communities along the Columbia River.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columbia BasinColumbia River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing
Next story
Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP searching for teen girl

Kassady Anne Norman, 16, was last seen in Maple Ridge on April 17.

Paramedics well prepared for pandemic

Maple Ridge paramedic Clair Hall explains what it is like on the frontlines

Maple Ridge Citizens of the Year event postponed to September

FORE Charity Golf Tournament has been cancelled

PHOTOS: ‘Mom gives me too much homework’ sign waved during Maple Ridge school parade

St. Patrick’s invited students to drive-by school on Monday

New community task force coming to Pitt Meadows

Reaching out to vulnerable residents during COVID-19 isolation

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Emergency alert issued to Nova Scotians over report of shots outside Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

The government also cautioned the nation against the idea

Precious delivery: B.C. families welcome babies during COVID-19 restrictions

Between March 1 and April 14, 42 babies were born at CMH

Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Government to cover 50 per cent, with expectation that 25 per cent be absorbed by property owners

Most Read