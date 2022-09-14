2022 UBCM Convention delegates meeting in Whistler are calling on the province to resume authority for diking as part of a trio of special resolutions (Black Press Media file photo)

2022 UBCM Convention delegates meeting in Whistler are calling on the province to resume authority for diking as part of a trio of special resolutions (Black Press Media file photo)

Communities across B.C. want province to increase flood preparation and mitigation

Special UBCM resolution calls for additional government support to deal with flooding

Communities across B.C. say they are not financially equipped to protect themselves against flooding and they want provincial help putting their fingers in the dike.

Delegates at the 2022 Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) passed a special resolution Wednesday asking the provincial government to “significantly increase its level of funding and assume greater responsibility for flood preparedness and mitigation.”

The resolution states municipal governments do not have the financial or human resources to conduct all the necessary work. It also calls on the province to re-assume responsibility for diking after the provincial government had downloaded that responsibility to local governments in 2003, a point acknowledged by current Premier John Horgan.

Background material acknowledges that the province is putting more money toward emergency management, including $1.5 billion over three years to help communities rebuild critical infrastructure after the various flooding and fire events in 2021, but laments that issues related to diking authority remain unresolved.

The UBCM — which represents 189 local governments — is hosting its annual convention this week in Whistler.

RELATED: B.C.’s recent atmospheric river flooding as seen in space

RELATED: Flooding closes Highway 1, Cowichan Valley declares state of emergency

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

B.C. Floods 2021BC legislatureUBCM

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
All evacuation orders and alerts lifted for the Flood Falls Trail wildfire
Next story
Communities make plea for urgent action to address B.C.’s emergency care crisis

Just Posted

On Wednesday (Sept. 13), the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the District of Hope jointly rescinded the evacuation orders and alerts for the 12 properties in Hunter Creek Road and Laidlaw. (Lorraine Rafuse/Facebook)
All evacuation orders and alerts lifted for the Flood Falls Trail wildfire

The Fraser River Indigenous Society is selling orange shirts in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Fraser River Indigenous Society Facebook/Special to The News)
Orange shirts for sale for in Maple Ridge for upcoming Truth and Reconciliation Day

Darleen Bernard is running for Mayor of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mayoralty candidate favours less density in development

Kalum Teke Dan is an Alberta-born painter who is one of the 16 Indigenous artists involved in the Cedar Sage & Sweergrass exhibit at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery. (Kalum Teke Dan Facebook/Special to The News)
Brand new Indigenous artwork comes to the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery