Supt. Jennifer Hyland (left), Insp. Allison Good and Insp. Aaron Paradis present a cheque to the local riders in the Cops for Cancer, Cory Russell and Gregg Holland. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS) Supt. Jennifer Hyland (left), Insp. Allison Good and Insp. Aaron Paradis present a cheque to the local riders in the Cops for Cancer Cory Russell and Gregg Holland. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Cops for Cancer arrives in Maple Ridge

Tour de Coast has raised more than $620,000 so far

The 37 officers taking part in Cops for Cancer stopped in Maple Ridge on Tuesday afternoon, seven days into the nine-day ride, and Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Cory Russell announced to his friends at the detachment they have now raised more than $620,000 for the cause.

He and Const. Greg Holland are the two members from Ridge Meadows detachment who are taking part in the 20th annual charity cycling marathon, dubbed the Tour de Coast.

The ride goes from Sept. 18-26 and covers 800 km of the Sea to Sky corridor, Sunshine Coast and Greater Vancouver area.

Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving research and caring support programs like Camp Goodtimes to reduce its impact.

Those wanting to donate can to so through the Canadian Cancer Society website.

 

