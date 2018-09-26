Cops for Cancer rolls through Maple Ridge

Cops for Cancer Tour De Coast made its stop in Maple Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The riders have embarked on an 800-kilometre tour that covers the Sea to Sky country, the Sunshine Coast, North Shore and the cities of the Lower Mainland, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. The goal is to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

Two officers from the Ridge Meadows RCMP, Const. Shannon Wright and Const. Kash Bains, are part of the ride, which goes from Sept. 19 to 27.

Of the top fundraising teams, Maple Ridge Countryfest comes in at number nine overall, with a $4,776.21 donation.

The event had a goal to raise $525,000, and already more than $550,000 has been raised. In 20 years, the event has raised $42 million which is put toward research to stop childhood cancers, and support programs such as Camp Goodtimes.

The riders are now nearing the end of the four. Closing ceremonies will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Olympic Village in Vancouver.

• To donate, or for more information, click here.

About Cops for Cancer

Cops for Cancer first began in 1994, when Sgt. Gary Goulet of the Edmonton Police Service met Lyle Jorgenson, a then 5-year-old boy who had cancer. Goulet requested the meeting after learning that Lyle was being ridiculed at school because of his hair loss due to chemotherapy. Goulet was so moved by the boy’s story, he rallied his colleagues to shave their heads in solidarity.

The Cops for Cancer movement was born when Goulet contacted the Canadian Cancer Society to hold a head shaving fundraiser. The event concept spread and evolved to neighbouring police forces and eventually across the country raising millions of dollars for childhood cancer research and support services.

Childhood cancer affects kids under the age of 15. While there are many forms of the disease, the three most common types of childhood cancers are leukaemia, brain and spinal cord tumours, and lymphoma.

Almost 950 Canadian children are diagnosed with cancer each year.

While more than 80 per cent of childhood cancer patients will survive five years past diagnosis, an estimated two-thirds of childhood cancer survivors have at least one chronic or late side effect from their cancer therapy. Side effects include a higher risk of physical and mental health problems or secondary cancers.