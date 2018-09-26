Cops for Cancer rolls through Maple Ridge

Ride has raised $550,000 to fight childhood cancers

Cops for Cancer Tour De Coast made its stop in Maple Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The riders have embarked on an 800-kilometre tour that covers the Sea to Sky country, the Sunshine Coast, North Shore and the cities of the Lower Mainland, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. The goal is to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

Two officers from the Ridge Meadows RCMP, Const. Shannon Wright and Const. Kash Bains, are part of the ride, which goes from Sept. 19 to 27.

Of the top fundraising teams, Maple Ridge Countryfest comes in at number nine overall, with a $4,776.21 donation.

The event had a goal to raise $525,000, and already more than $550,000 has been raised. In 20 years, the event has raised $42 million which is put toward research to stop childhood cancers, and support programs such as Camp Goodtimes.

The riders are now nearing the end of the four. Closing ceremonies will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Olympic Village in Vancouver.

• To donate, or for more information, click here.

About Cops for Cancer

Cops for Cancer first began in 1994, when Sgt. Gary Goulet of the Edmonton Police Service met Lyle Jorgenson, a then 5-year-old boy who had cancer. Goulet requested the meeting after learning that Lyle was being ridiculed at school because of his hair loss due to chemotherapy. Goulet was so moved by the boy’s story, he rallied his colleagues to shave their heads in solidarity.

The Cops for Cancer movement was born when Goulet contacted the Canadian Cancer Society to hold a head shaving fundraiser. The event concept spread and evolved to neighbouring police forces and eventually across the country raising millions of dollars for childhood cancer research and support services.

Childhood cancer affects kids under the age of 15. While there are many forms of the disease, the three most common types of childhood cancers are leukaemia, brain and spinal cord tumours, and lymphoma.

Almost 950 Canadian children are diagnosed with cancer each year.

While more than 80 per cent of childhood cancer patients will survive five years past diagnosis, an estimated two-thirds of childhood cancer survivors have at least one chronic or late side effect from their cancer therapy. Side effects include a higher risk of physical and mental health problems or secondary cancers.

 

Previous story
UPDATE: Fire commissioner orders Maple Ridge to clean up camp
Next story
Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

Just Posted

UPDATE: Arborist killed by fallen tree at Maple Ridge Golf Course

Was working near the 9th tee box of the golf course.

OCOP: Wanstalls owner turns hobby into business

Jones said there is room to relax firearms restrictions

Parking problems at Port Coquitlam WCE station

Customers asked to avoid that parking lot as crash blocks access

UPDATE: Fire commissioner orders Maple Ridge to clean up camp

If no compliance, city will seek help from the B.C. Supreme Court to address safety issues.

Letter: ‘Pete was a part of our community’

‘He always seemed pleased I’d stopped to speak to him.’

Cops for Cancer rolls through Maple Ridge

Ride has raised $550,000 to fight childhood cancers

Abbotsford raccoon dies from injuries suffered in a trap

Wildlife protection group offering $1,000 reward for information about incident

JUST ANNOUNCED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for B.C. murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly Surrey shooting

5 to start your day

Death threats on a B.C. bus, heightened security in Burnaby park where girl was killed

Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1100

Mom and toddler couldn’t get on flight from Iran to Vancouver

VIDEO: One year later, a billboard goes up to find Abbotsford woman who disappeared in Langley

Police say Kristina Ward was spotted in Surrey

Tempering the B.C. cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

B.C. cancer patient’s case exposes gaps in care for homeless people: advocates

Terry Willis says he’s praying for a clean, safe place to live to undergo the cancer treatments he needs after he was denied chemotherapy because he lives in a Victoria homeless shelter.

Most Read