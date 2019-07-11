Coquitlam man facing charges

In connection with incident this week in Maple Ridge

A Coquitlam man appeared in court on Thursday to face several Maple Ridge charges.

Ridge Meadows RCMP received a report of an alleged robbery at about 7 a.m. Monday, which occurred in the 25600-block of 128th Avenue in Maple Ridge.

Police said in a Thursday release that the victim was in her vehicle when she was approached by three men – who they said allegedly tried to take her cellphone. One of the men produced what appeared to be a firearm. The victim was able to safely get away before contacting police.

On Tuesday night, police received what was called a dash cam video of the incident and the Ridge Meadows RCMP Street Enforcement Unit assumed conduct of the investigation.

Allen Robert Miller, of Coquitlam, appeared in court Thursday facing charges of robbery, disguising a face with intent to commit an offence, breach of an undertaking and one count of use of an imitation firearm.



