Leviathan II. (Transportation Safety Board)

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

The deaths of six passengers aboard the Jamie’s Whaling Station vessel that capsized off the western coast of Vancouver Island in 2015 have been ruled accidental.

In a series of recommendations released Tuesday, the BC Coroners Service found that the six drowned “as a consequence of saltwater immersion” after the Leviathan II capsized.

Investigating coroner Courtney Cote recommended that to prevent similar deaths, the Transport Canada make lifejackets mandatory for passengers on the outer decks of vessels larger than 15 gross tons and carrying more than 12 passengers.

There were 24 passengers aboard the Leviathan II.

Cote also recommended that more vessels be required to carry emergency position indicating radio beacons.

Neither Jamie’s Whaling Station, Transport Canada nor Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne have responded to a request for comment.

More to come.

Previous story
Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North
Next story
UPDATE: Man charged in Maple Ridge fatal hit-and-run

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man charged in Maple Ridge fatal hit-and-run

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, 48, died after she was hit by a vehicle in Maple Ridge on Sept. 14, 2017.

New apartment pitched for Northumberland site in Maple Ridge

80 units to rise where notorious townhouse complex demolished.

Human bones found in Abbotsford wooded area

Remains found by resident Monday afternoon

Driver taken to hospital after collisions with truck, tree

Collisions occured at Dewdney Trunk Road and 240th Street in Maple Ridge.

VIDEO: Aldergrove zoo rescues cougar cub

Orphaned cougar cub not out of the woods yet, says zoo veterinarian

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Charge laid in hit-and-run that killed beloved 78-year-old Chilliwack woman

Linnea Labbee, 70, charged in Dec. 1, 2016 incident that killed Fourghozaman Firoozian

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Limit on pain and suffering, increased care for major injuries

Photo-packed ‘Gord Downie’ book authored by North Delta-based music journalist

Steve Newton interviewed the beloved Hip singer five times, first in 1989

Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Most Read