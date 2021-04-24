An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)

Corvette clocked at 243 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla

A Traffic Services officer was shocked when his radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the speed limit

BC RCMP Traffic Services was kept busy on Saturday, April 17 conducting speed enforcement on Highway 5, approximately 35 kilometres of Merritt.

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr.

“The officer activated his emergency equipment and brought the speeding car to a stop, aborting the driver’s `flight plan’,” reads a statement from the BC RCMP Traffic Services Media Relations Officer Mike Halskov.

“The driver was issued an Appearance Notice for excessive speed, meaning that the driver must appear in Court, where, upon conviction, penalties may be significantly higher than the maximum fine allowed by serving a ticket. In addition, the vehicle was impounded and the officer is considering other options, including submitting a High Risk Driver report to RoadSafetyBC requesting a lengthy driving prohibition.”

According to provincial statistics, 115 people on average die every year in BC in crashes involving high-risk driving, such as excessive speed.

“Injuries and death that result from high-risk driving behaviours can be prevented, and it all starts with the person behind the wheel,” said Halskov.

“Driving is a privilege and BC is a leader when it comes to holding drivers accountable for their actions. Police remind motorists to obey speed limits, wear seatbelts, drive sober and distraction-free every time you get behind the wheel.”

