Council okays huge apartment complex in downtown Maple Ridge

Platinum Enterprises is building a 330-unit apartment complex on Brown Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge council has approved a huge, 330-unit condominium development in the downtown.

Surrey-based Platinum Enterprises will be constructing three buildings, each five-storeys high, on Brown Avenue at the corner of 223rd Street. It is one of the city’s largest single developments in terms of units, and is across the street from the largest ever in ERA Maple Ridge.

The project first came to council for first reading in 2017, and was given final approval on Tuesday.

It’s incredible, we’re so excited,” said Trevor Street, who is marketing the project through The Partners. “It’s high quality projects that he builds.”

“He” is Avtar Johl of the Platinum Group. A recent project is Liberty at Fleetwood, and Street will be meeting with prospective buyers at the Liberty site to see samples of their homes.

The project will offer everything from studio apartments to three-bedroom units, Street said.

“The development will offer a mix of housing types, densities, and housing choices that cater to people of all ages, family types and income levels,” said the city hall staff report. “Furthermore, it should provide residents with easy access to transportation choices, shops and services in the central business district, which in turn supports the vibrancy and viability of those shops and businesses.”

“The applicant has broadened the housing mix for the project to accommodate as many different residents as possible.”

The site will include an indoor amenity building with a kitchen, washrooms, gym, yoga studio and a card and games area.

Street said he and the developer were both avid power lifters, and the gym room will be in good hands.

“The gym will be designed to replace your gym membership.”

It is a 1.67 hectare (3.9 acre) site. There will be 561 parking spaces, and 488 will be underground.

Street said the company is eager to get started.

“I would expect shovels in the ground in the fall,” he said.