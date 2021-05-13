Platinum Enterprises is building a 330-unit apartment complex on Brown Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Platinum Enterprises is building a 330-unit apartment complex on Brown Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Council okays huge apartment complex in downtown Maple Ridge

330 units in three five-story condo buildings on Brown Avenue

Maple Ridge council has approved a huge, 330-unit condominium development in the downtown.

Surrey-based Platinum Enterprises will be constructing three buildings, each five-storeys high, on Brown Avenue at the corner of 223rd Street. It is one of the city’s largest single developments in terms of units, and is across the street from the largest ever in ERA Maple Ridge.

READ ALSO: Developments in Maple Ridge town centre forever change landscape

The project first came to council for first reading in 2017, and was given final approval on Tuesday.

It’s incredible, we’re so excited,” said Trevor Street, who is marketing the project through The Partners. “It’s high quality projects that he builds.”

“He” is Avtar Johl of the Platinum Group. A recent project is Liberty at Fleetwood, and Street will be meeting with prospective buyers at the Liberty site to see samples of their homes.

The project will offer everything from studio apartments to three-bedroom units, Street said.

“The development will offer a mix of housing types, densities, and housing choices that cater to people of all ages, family types and income levels,” said the city hall staff report. “Furthermore, it should provide residents with easy access to transportation choices, shops and services in the central business district, which in turn supports the vibrancy and viability of those shops and businesses.”

“The applicant has broadened the housing mix for the project to accommodate as many different residents as possible.”

READ ALSO: Katzie oppose controversial Maple Ridge riverfront subdivision

The site will include an indoor amenity building with a kitchen, washrooms, gym, yoga studio and a card and games area.

Street said he and the developer were both avid power lifters, and the gym room will be in good hands.

“The gym will be designed to replace your gym membership.”

It is a 1.67 hectare (3.9 acre) site. There will be 561 parking spaces, and 488 will be underground.

Street said the company is eager to get started.

“I would expect shovels in the ground in the fall,” he said.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Councilmaple ridgeNews

Previous story
Online council meetings, mail-in voting option to be extended in B.C.

Just Posted

Platinum Enterprises is building a 330-unit apartment complex on Brown Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Council okays huge apartment complex in downtown Maple Ridge

330 units in three five-story condo buildings on Brown Avenue

Maple Ridge Coun. Ahmed Yousef says observing Ramadan during a pandemic was very different. (News files)
Maple Ridge city councillor celebrates Eid al Fitr after 30 days of fasting

Coun. Ahmed Yousef said this year’s Ramadan was lonely without close community contact

Tori Peterson has been named a first team all-star in the NCAA Ohio Valley Conference. (Facebook/Eastern Kentucky University)
Pitt Meadows pitcher an all conference player in the NCAA

Tori Peterson has been outstanding this season for Eastern Kentucky University

Lorna Seip touches up the mural on the wall at MRSS, working with students from the Rainbow Club. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Rainbow club puts message of inclusion at MRSS main entrance

Maple Ridge secondary grad says SOGI symbols are powerful

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area, from the BC Centre for Disease Control, for the week ending May 8. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area sees COVID-19 cases fall for fifth week

Fraser Health orders White Spot restaurant closed

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking on a remote forest road in Naramata on May 10. (Submitted)
Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking

Municipal governments around B.C. have emergency authority to conduct meetings online, use mail voting and spend reserve funds on operation expenses. (Penticton Western News)
Online council meetings, mail-in voting option to be extended in B.C.

Proposed law makes municipal COVID-19 exceptions permanent

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
British Columbians aged 20+ can book for vaccine Saturday, those 18+ on Sunday

‘We are also actively working to to incorporate the ages 12 to 17 into our immunization program’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)
2nd person in B.C. diagnosed with rare blood clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

The man, in his 40s, is currently receiving care at a hospital in the Fraser Health region

Brian Peach rescues ducklings from a storm drain in Smithers May 12. (Lauren L’Orsa video screen shot)
VIDEO: Smithers neighbours rescue ducklings from storm drain

Momma and babies made it safely back to the creek that runs behind Turner Way

Signage for ICBC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
$150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers

Police investigate a fatal 2011 shooting in a strip mall across from Central City Shopping Centre, which was deemed a gang hit. The Mayor’s Gang Task Force zeroed in on ways to reduce gang involvement and activity. (File photo)
COVID-19 could be a cause in public nature of B.C. gang violence: expert

Martin Bouchard says the pandemic has changed people’s routines and they aren’t getting out of their homes often, which could play a role in the brazen nature of shootings

Most Read