Arnold and Joanne De Jong have been identified as the victims of the double homicide in Abbotsford on May 9. (Submitted photo)

Couple in their 70s identified as victims of double homicide in Abbotsford

Arnold and Joanne De Jong were found dead Monday in home on Arcadian Way

Investigators have identified the two people whose bodies were found Monday (May 9) in an Abbotsford home as Arnold De Jong, 77, and his wife Joanne, 76.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) issued a press release Wednesday afternoon (May 11), saying they are still gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and constructing a timeline.

“At this stage, it is uncertain if this was a random or targeted incident,” the release states.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) previously reported that they responded to a call at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday that two adults had been found dead in a home in the 33600 block of Arcadian Way, a rural road in east Abbotsford.

The deaths were confirmed as suspicious, and IHIT was called in to investigate. The cause of the deaths has not been released.

IHIT is working with the APD and their forensic identification section, and the BC Coroners Service has also been involved.

“The safety of the citizens in Abbotsford, and the community as a whole, are of the highest priority. Every available resource is being utilized,” said Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the APD.

Sgt. David Lee of IHIT said investigators are following “multiple leads” and are asking for anyone with information or CCTV video to contact them.

“Their information may be key,” he said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call IHIT at t 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


