COVID-19 cases drop in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 5-11, from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Covid-19 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are down for past week, according to the latest information from the BC Centre for Disease Control

The latest mapping shows there were 46 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for the week of Dec. 5-11. That’s down from 81 cases the week prior.

Mission also dropped from 56 cases to 28, Abbotsford from 80 cases to 44, and Tri-Cities from 66 to 54. Surrey went from 147 cases to 222, and Langley from 63 to 65.

The vaccine progress information shows that 18 per cent of children in the 5-11 age group in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have now received their first dose, as of Dec. 14. That is up from four per cent the week prior.

Among those 12 and over, 89 per cent have received their first dose, 87 per cent have received their second dose, and 12 per cent their third.

In the 50-plus age group, 92 per cent have a first dose, 90 per cent a second dose and 23 per cent a third dose.

In the 70-plus age group, 93 per cent have a first dose, 92 per cent a second dose and 63 per cent have their booster.

READ ALSO: Dix warns against non-essential travel as Omicron spreads; B.C. rapid testing strategy coming