Geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 12-18, by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 12-18, by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

COVID-19 cases more than double in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Case maps show numbers rising in week of Dec. 12-18

The COVID-19 case counts were starting to rise in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and surrounding communities even before record numbers were announced this week.

The COVID-19 geographic distribution maps released by the BC Centre for Disease Control showed there were 99 cases in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows for the week of Dec. 12-18, which was more than double the 46 cases for the week prior.

It was a similar story across the Lower Mainland. Tri-City cases rose from 54 to 193 over the same time frame, Langley went from 65-153, Abbotsford from 44 to 87, Surrey from 222 to 298, and Mission from 28 to 68. North Vancouver was one of the hardest hit communities in the region, gong from 72 cases to 267.

READ ALSO: B.C. sees 2nd record-high number of new COVID cases in as many days; 6 deaths

The reason is the Omicron variant, which caused the provincial government to bring in new restrictions on Monday. On Wednesday, the province announced a new record with 1,474 new cases over a 24-hour period.

READ ALSO: Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed

READ ALSO: British Columbia’s new COVID-19 restrictions to curb Omicron variant come into effect

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
B.C. records 2,046 COVID-19 cases; 1 death
Next story
Environment Canada forecasts a white Christmas for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Cold temperatures are expected to begin Friday night and continue through the next week. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News)
Environment Canada forecasts a white Christmas for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 12-18, by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
COVID-19 cases more than double in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

From left, Mary Robson, Executive Director of Friends in Need accepts a check from Vanguard employee Brian McCann, along with founder Jacob Kuehne and his wife Candice. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge company raises $20,000 for food bank

Fitness centre, gymnasium programs or rentals, group fitness, youth lounge, registered programs, lobby and public washroom access will all be closed. (Black Press Media file photo)
City of Pitt Meadows closes recreation centre until Jan. 18 next year