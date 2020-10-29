COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary

Schools in District 42 seeing more frequent exposures

Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows continue to have exposures to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pitt Meadows secondary is the latest school to be added to those with an exposure event in School District 42.

A person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was at the school on the following dates: Oct. 15, 16, 19, 2o and 21.

There are earlier exposure events still listed on Fraser Health’s website which occured at Maple Ridge Secondary’s Outreach alternate program, Garibaldi secondary and Edith McDermott elementary.

Families have been notified about the latest exposure event with letters from the school district and Fraser Health.

Fraser Health has started contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Fraser Health says no action is required unless parents are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact parents directly in case of any school exposure involving their child.

The school board advises if families do not receive a phone call or letter, their child should continue attending school, and continued to do the daily health assessment protocols, which can be found on the district website.

Students and staff who show even the mildest symptoms must stay home, says the board.



