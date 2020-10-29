There has been a COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary. (Pixabay)

There has been a COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary. (Pixabay)

COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary

Schools in District 42 seeing more frequent exposures

Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows continue to have exposures to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pitt Meadows secondary is the latest school to be added to those with an exposure event in School District 42.

A person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was at the school on the following dates: Oct. 15, 16, 19, 2o and 21.

There are earlier exposure events still listed on Fraser Health’s website which occured at Maple Ridge Secondary’s Outreach alternate program, Garibaldi secondary and Edith McDermott elementary.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 exposure event at Garibaldi secondary in Maple Ridge

Families have been notified about the latest exposure event with letters from the school district and Fraser Health.

Fraser Health has started contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Fraser Health says no action is required unless parents are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact parents directly in case of any school exposure involving their child.

READ ALSO: B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

The school board advises if families do not receive a phone call or letter, their child should continue attending school, and continued to do the daily health assessment protocols, which can be found on the district website.

Students and staff who show even the mildest symptoms must stay home, says the board.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police release new photo of missing man

Just Posted

There has been a COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary

Schools in District 42 seeing more frequent exposures

A new photo released by the RCMP shows what Lawrence Nadessan was wearing on Saturday night, the last time he was seen. (Special to The News)
Police release new photo of missing man

Last seen in Maple Ridge on Saturday night

Jayden Genberg, seen here in action last season, scored a hat trick for the Flames on Wednesday night in Aldergrove. (The News files)
Flames drop second game in Aldergrove

Jenberg scores hat trick for Maple Ridge Junior Bs

Become part of the “Hope For…” movement. Join News’ publisher Lisa Craik in filling out the sign inside today’s paper. Remember to get a picture holding your sign (and email that to us) before you hang it in the window for all to see. (The News) News’ publisher Lisa Craik, who headed up the “Hope For…” movement locally this spring, is one of several people in the running for business leader of the year for 2020 through the chamber of commerce. (The News files)
Chamber releases best of best nominee list

The shortlist of businesses, individuals, and organizations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows shared

IHIT has been called to a home on Nelson Court in Maple Ridge on Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020 (Neil Corbett/ The News)
UPDATE: Man dead, woman injured in stabbing incident in Maple Ridge

Investigators were called to home on Nelson Court and have one person in custody

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks Thursday (Oct. 29) during a news conference held at Fraser Health office, in video posted to Facebook. (Photo: Government of British Columbai/Facebook)
COVID-19 ‘disproportionately’ affecting Fraser Health: Henry

Health region has about 75 per cent of B.C.’s active cases

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale is shown in Toronto on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. The maker of Canada Dry Ginger Ale has agreed to pay over $200,000 to settle a class-action lawsuit launched by a B.C. man who alleged he was misled by marketing suggesting the soda had medicinal benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joseph O’Connal
B.C. man’s lawsuit over marketing of Canada Dry ginger ale settled for $200K

Soda’s maker, Canada Dry Mott’s Inc., denied the allegations and any liability

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound as of Nov. 1, 2018. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus companies say they need help to survive COVID-19

Like airlines, motor coaches have lost most of their revenue

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Most Read