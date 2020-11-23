There have been COVID-19 exposure events at three more schools. (Pixabay)

There are three new COVID-19 exposure events at schools in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district being reported.

These are incidents where a person with a confirmed case of the virus was known to be at the school:

• Yennadon elementary on Nov. 16,

• Samuel Robertson Technical on Nov. 17, and

• Golden Ears Elementary on Nov. 9, 10 and 13

A letter about these exposures has been sent to families at the schools from both School District 42 and Fraser Health.

Fraser Health has started contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Fraser Health says no action is required unless parents are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact parents directly in case of any school exposure involving their child.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 – What do rising positivity rates mean for B.C.? It’s not entirely clear

The school district advises if families do not receive a phone call or letter, their child should continue attending school, and continue to do the daily health assessment protocols, which can be found on the district website.

Students and staff who show even the mildest symptoms must stay home, says the district.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows