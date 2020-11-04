COVID-19 exposure events at two Maple Ridge high schools

Person with confirmed case was at SRT and Haney secondary schools last week

There have been COVID-19 exposure events at two more high schools in Maple Ridge.

Thomas Haney secondary’s event was Oct. 26, and Samuel Robertson Technical had exposure events on Oct. 26 and 27. This means a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 attended these schools.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board and Fraser Health has contacted families of children at the schools. Fraser Health advises parents that no action is required unless they are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials.

“Fraser Health Authority has initiated contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms,” advises the board’s letter. “If you do not receive a phone call or letter, your child should continue attending school. Please continue to do the Daily Health Assessment as per our established protocol.”

READ ALSO: How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

“Students and staff who show even the mildest symptoms must stay home.”

There have been earlier exposure events at numerous district schools, including recent ones at Garibaldi and Pitt Meadows secondary schools.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows