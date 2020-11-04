COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19 exposure events at two Maple Ridge high schools

Person with confirmed case was at SRT and Haney secondary schools last week

There have been COVID-19 exposure events at two more high schools in Maple Ridge.

Thomas Haney secondary’s event was Oct. 26, and Samuel Robertson Technical had exposure events on Oct. 26 and 27. This means a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 attended these schools.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board and Fraser Health has contacted families of children at the schools. Fraser Health advises parents that no action is required unless they are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials.

“Fraser Health Authority has initiated contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms,” advises the board’s letter. “If you do not receive a phone call or letter, your child should continue attending school. Please continue to do the Daily Health Assessment as per our established protocol.”

READ ALSO: How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

“Students and staff who show even the mildest symptoms must stay home.”

There have been earlier exposure events at numerous district schools, including recent ones at Garibaldi and Pitt Meadows secondary schools.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EXPLAINING RACE CALLS: U.S. presidential race too early to call

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure events at two Maple Ridge high schools

Person with confirmed case was at SRT and Haney secondary schools last week

Meadowridge students took time to write personal messages on Veteran Affairs Canada postcards. The cards will be delivered to local seniors homes. (Meadaowridge School’s Charles Scholfield//Special to The News)
More Meadowridge kids writing postcards to veterans

A Maple Ridge private school invites students to scribe a personal messages of thanks

The students at Pitt Meadows Elementary are painting rocks for Remembrance Day. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Elementary students honour veterans with painted rocks

Kids will place the mementos at local cenotaph on the morning of November 10

The real estate market in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows has been busy despite the pandemic. (Black Press files)
Near-record real estate sales across Metro Vancouver

170 houses sold in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in October

Maple Ridge Cemetery. (THE NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge historian helps scouts remember local honoured active servicemen of the world wars

One solider who died during WWI, four who passed away during WWII interred at Maple Ridge Cemetery

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

Voters fill out their ballots at American Legion Post 1 on Election Day in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Canada faces political, economic instability after uncertain U.S election result

For Americans voting in Canada, the delay was also frustrating

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

Just a small minority of Canadians skirting the rules due to COVID fatigue could be detrimental

Dwayne Buckle on Hightway 1 en-route from Red Deer to Port Hardy. (Submitted photo) The long road ahead. (Dwayne Buckle photo)
Alberta man walking over 1,000 km through B.C. to honour family lost to cancer

“I’ll do anything I can to get a cure for this disease. If I had to walk to the moon, I would.”

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

Two puppies and a baby goat have been stolen from Willows Farm in Aldergrove. (Willows Farm/Special to The Star)
UPDATE: Maremma puppies and baby goat found safe

Owner of Willows Farm reported them missing and presumed stolen on Tuesday

(Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau/Instagram)
Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, PNE to host drive-thru holiday toy collection

COVID-19 means more families could need extra help during the upcoming holidays

Most Read