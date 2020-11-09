COVID-19 exposure reported at Maple Ridge secondary

Most high school in SD42 have been exposed to the virus in recent weeks

There is a new COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge secondary.

The school district advises members of the school community about these exposures when someone with a confirmed case of the virus has been at a school.

MRSS is the latest school with an exposure event, which took place on Oct. 26, according to the Fraser Health website.

There have been numerous exposure events at high schools in the past two weeks. Thomas Haney, Samuel Robertson Technical, Garibaldi and Pitt Meadows secondary are other high schools which have all been exposed to the virus since Oct. 27.

Families have been notified about the latest exposure event with letters from the school district and Fraser Health. The health authority has started contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Fraser Health says no action is required unless parents are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact parents directly in case of any school exposure involving their child.

The school board advises if families do not receive a phone call or letter, their child should continue attending school, and continue to do the daily health assessment protocols, which can be found on the district website.

Students and staff who show even the mildest symptoms must stay home, says the board.



