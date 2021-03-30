A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

COVID-19: Fraser Health digital vaccine booking system offline Tuesday

People asked to call to book appointment as Fraser Health switches to provincial online system

People in the Fraser Health region who are wanting to book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine won’t be able to do so online Tuesday.

Fraser Health’s online booking system is offline until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 as they move to a B.C.-wide one.

“Our COVID-19 online immunization booking tool is currently not available as we prepare to transition to the provincial digital system,” the booking site reads.

The online booking tool at fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking is offline as they “undertake important maintenance to ensure there is a comprehensive transition” to the new system set to launch next week.

Folks are being asked to call 1-855-755-2455 in the meantime to book appointments.

As of Monday, March 29 people aged 73 and older and Indigenous people age 55 and older can book a vaccine.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker
Next story
RCMP, CBSA seize tonne of opium at Delta port

Just Posted

Staff members from the Westminster Savings downtown Maple Ridge location including from left – Kim Borthwick, branch manager Shiela Guinan and Parita Patel – hand Ineke Boekhorst, with the Starfish Pack Program, a cheque for $2,300. (Special to The News)
Thousands donated to help hungry students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Westminster Savings staff raised the money for the Starfish Pack Program

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.
ON COOKING: Dez does eggs

Eggs – Easter, Scotch and even how to hard boil them so they don’t have that ring around the yolk

Dax, seen here with owner Valerie Ryan, is feeling much better after becoming sick from consuming cannabis remnants on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Golden Ears Provincial Park near Maple Ridge. (Special to Black Press Media)
WATCH: Langley dog owner raises alarm about cannabis hazard after misadventure in park

Five-month old pup, Dax, became ill during a weekend walk in Golden Ears Provincial Park

The two hour training session will be open to girls aged five to 16-years-old. (Albion FC photo)
Albion FC hosting free soccer camp for girls

Skills development will take place April 10 at Samuel Robertson Technical

Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)
Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

Basketball community mourns passing of longtime high school hoops coach

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Man arrested after fires at three Masonic Temples in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A new Krispy Kreme offer is available to customers once every Monday until Victoria Day in Canada. (Instagram/Krispy Kreme)
Krispy Kreme giving out free coffee, doughnuts until Victoria Day

The promotion will see Canadians indulge without guilt… about the number in their bank account

In early February 2021, RCMP and CBSA officers seized 1,000 kilograms of opium from two freight containers at Deltaport. (RCMP photo)
RCMP, CBSA seize tonne of opium at Delta port

Police followed the shipment to a warehouse in Surrey and arrested five men

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Fraser Health digital vaccine booking system offline Tuesday

People asked to call to book appointment as Fraser Health switches to provincial online system

Indoor Tai Chi classes are among the “low-intensity” group exercises that are prohibited across B.C. until April 20. (Grand Forks Gazette)
Indoor yoga, Tai Chi, ‘low-intensity’ fitness machines off limits in B.C.

Youth sports carry on with strict limits under COVID-19 orders

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Lynn Valley library in North Vancouver, for stabbing victims including Shelah Klausen who was attacked during a fatal mass stabbing Saturday, March 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker

Shelah Klausen says there were other heroes in Lynn Valley that day, including a woman who saved her life

(File photo)
Human remains discovered in Hope: IHIT

IHIT investigating suspicous circumstances, seeks public help

Most Read