COVID-19 infection rates dropping in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Latest CDC stats show public is flattening the curve

The weekly COVID-19 infection numbers in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and neighbouring communities are down considerably from earlier in the winter, according to the latest info from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows had 46 cases of COVID-19 in the week from Jan. 24-30, according to the latest data for the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The CDC maps show the daily case rates in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are comparable to neighbouring cities such as Langley, Mission and the Tri-Cities, at 5.1 to 10 cases per 100,000 population.

“Each of us doing our part makes a difference to our shared well-being. One person or one layer provides some protection. Yet all of us working together using all of our layers of protection is far better,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry in her Thursday update.

“As we make plans for the weekend ahead, let’s ensure we don’t make the Super Bowl a superspreading day, by making safe choices. This is especially important given we are still learning about the full impact of the variants of concern now in our communities.”

There are still problem spots. Surrey is at a higher case rate after having had 542 cases in the same period, and Abbotsford has the highest case rate in the region, at 15.1-20 cases per 100,000 people daily, based on 171 cases.

However, the hardest-hit areas per capita are no all in the province’s central coast, interior, or north.

Communities like Terrace, Fort Nelson, and Fernie are all seeing rates of spread of more than 20 cases per 100,000 residents per day.

READ ALSO: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams

READ ALSO: COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge secondary

In total, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has seen 885 total infections as of Jan. 30, South Surrey-White Rock has seen 1,131, Abbotsford has seen 3,377, Surrey has seen 16,109, and Langley has seen 1,807.

Darker areas of the map show higher number of cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population.
COVID-19. (Pixabay)
