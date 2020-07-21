COVID-19 outbreak at Poco Earls

The Port Coquitlam Earls is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday after closing due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff. (Google photo)

Three employees of an Earls restaurant in Port Coquitlam have tested positive for COVID-19.

The location on Shaughnessy Street has temporarily closed its doors, out of an abundance of caution.

The news follows a surge in cases in B.C., which saw 102 new cases over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That led Dr. Bonnie Henry to warn the province is at risk of “explosive growth” in cases.

READ ALSO: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

The Poco restaurant is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday. It has been working with Fraser Health, and says it is safe to open, and the risk to public health is low.

mailto:ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser HealthFraser Valley