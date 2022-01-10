COVID-19 outbreak declared at Maple Ridge seniors facility

Maple Ridge Seniors Village was one of four long-term care facilities where outbreaks were declared

Nine residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge Seniors Village. (Google)

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge Seniors Village.

To date nine residents and two staff members at the Maple Ridge seniors home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Maple Ridge Seniors Village is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts and was one of four long-term care facilities where outbreaks were declared Monday afternoon.

Residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes, said Fraser Health.

The health authority has also worked with each of the care homes to make sure: staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care; social visits are restricted in the affected areas of the facility; that staff and resident movement within the facility is modified to minimize exposure to others; cleaning and infection control measures are further enhanced; that residents, families, and staff are being notified of the outbreak; that twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place; and additional testing and screening is in place to support monitoring of disease control.

The health authority also notes that although social visits are being restricted, essential visits can continue.

Fraser Health will have additional presence at each site to take any further actions including answering questions and providing active checks of symptoms.

“Fraser Health has, in partnership with long term care and assisted living facilities, implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in these facilities,” said the health authority.

“In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks.

“Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and support strategies around additional personnel if needed.”

Outbreaks were also declared at Morgan Place in Surrey, Dania Home in Burnaby, and Amica White Rock.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

