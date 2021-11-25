COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ridge Meadows Hospital

There is another COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Image courtesy CDC)

There is a new outbreak of COVID-19 at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

The announcement was made Thursday, Nov. 25, as the government reported 424 new cases across the province – 140 of those in Fraser Health.

That brings the total number of active cases to 1,092 in the local health authority and 3,061 across B.C. Of the active cases, 295 are being treated in hospital and 112 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The province also reported 91 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.5 per cent have received their second dose.

Out of all eligible adults in the province, 91.4 per cent have received their first dose and 88.1 per cent have received a second dose.

The total of COVID -19 cases in the province is 216,758 and 211,202 people who tested positive have recovered.

