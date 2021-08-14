This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Fraser Health issued an exposure notice following several events at First Nations communities. (CDC)

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Fraser Health issued an exposure notice following several events at First Nations communities. (CDC)

COVID exposure notice issued to FN communities following sports, music events

First Nations communities in Chilliwack, Boston Bar, Kamloops and more affected

A COVID-19 exposure notice has been issued by Fraser Health following a number of sports and music events at First Nations communities, including two in Chilliwack.

“Fraser Health along with First Nations Health Authority is following up a number of cases affecting First Nations communities,” the Aug. 13 notification reads, in part.

The exposure locations and dates are:

Kamloops Baseball Tournament (July 30 to Aug. 2)

Jam Fest Boston Bar at Tuckkwiowhum Village (Aug. 2)

Tzeachten Baseball Tournament in Chilliwack (Aug. 7 to Aug. 8)

Concert in the Park in Chilliwack (Aug. 7)

“In addition, there were a few other cultural events or grief gatherings in homes or community facilities that occurred in the following communities: Boothroyd, Chawathil and Seabird Island the week of Aug. 1 to 7.”

Folks who attended these events should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Fraser Health advises they avoid being around people who are at a higher risk for severe COVID illness such as the elderly, people with weak immune systems and children under 12.

READ MORE: Get up-to-date COVID coverage here

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser Health

Previous story
No Logan Lake evacuees have had to sleep in their vehicle: Chilliwack emergency co-ordinator

Just Posted

The IAA will accept public feedback over concerns around the proposed CP Rail project until Aug. 16. (Special to The News)
Public input sought over potential adverse impact of CP Rail project in Pitt Meadows

Ivy Philipps lives in Langley City and marked her 104th birthday on Aug. 10, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: ‘Bubbles’, born during global flu pandemic, marks 104th birthday

Kira Short passed away at the age of 6, on Aug. 15, 2017. (Peter Short/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge father invites community to lay flowers on fourth anniversary of daughter’s death

A total of eight residents and one staff member were COVID-positive during the outbreak declared in July at the facility. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge long-term care declared over