COVID outbreak sees 32 cases at Maple Ridge school

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge Christian School after 32 cases were identified among staff and students.

The independent school in Maple Ridge will remain open to in-person instruction for Grade six and above while Fraser Health undertakes case and contact management. Fraser Health is collaborating with the school as part of the outbreak response.

In a school environment, if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Fraser Health Public Health will initiate contact tracing to determine how the individual was infected, and who they were in close contact with in order to advise for self-monitoring or isolation. Public Health staff also works closely with the school throughout the case and contact-management process to maintain close communication with the school community.

For more information about COVID-19 school exposures in the Fraser Health region, please visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Everyone ages 12 and over is eligible to register for and receive their COVID-19 immunization. Register at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated and be part of COVID-19 immunity in your community, advises Fraser Health.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as they have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones, said the health authority. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.