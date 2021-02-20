Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Once she was able, the rescued cow moose made her way to the other side of the pond. (Conservation Officer Service photo)
The cow moose waited patiently while her rescuers determined the best way to help her out of her predicament. (Kayla Ivens photo)The cow moose waited patiently while her rescuers determined the best way to help her out of her predicament. (Kayla Ivens photo)

A cow moose was rescued east of Williams Lake Friday by local residents and a conservation officer, after it fell through a frozen pond on a rural property.

Kayla Ivens told Black Press Media she spied the moose just as she was leaving their home on the Spokin Lake Road to take her daughter Amara, 4, into town for preschool at about 9:45 a.m.

The pond, which is on their property, isn’t very deep but Ivens could see the moose was totally submerged in the water with her two front legs and head resting on the ice.

Ivens called her husband Daniel and her dad Ed Rowley, as well as the Conservation Officer Service who said they’d received another call about the moose from a neighbour of Ivens.

Conservation officer Chay Keenan-Toop arrived along with Rowley and the three began to figure out the best way to help the moose.

“They did not want to stress her out and started trying to make a path with an axe and an auger – the ice was fairly thick,” Ivens said.

Rowley had a chainsaw and they were hesitant to use it at first, worried it might frighten the moose, but he started it up and she was fine.

Daniel showed up about 45 minutes later and by then Keenan-Toop and Rowley had cut out a hole in the ice and a path, but the moose was too weak to get out on her own.

They tried putting a rope under her back end and pulling her out that way, and when that didn’t work, Daniel got their quad and then they tied a rope around her mid-section and pulled her out using the quad.

“It was pretty neat to watch her just let them do that,” Ivens said.

Once out on the ice, the cow moose rested for about 10 minutes before attempting to stand up.

She fell to the ground and did the splits, rested a few more minutes, then stood up and began munching on some cattails.

Ivens figures she had been in the water for about two hours total.

Since the rescue, the moose has been hanging around on the far side of the pond.

“This was a successful assist and worked out pretty well,” said Len Butler, Insp. of the Thompson Cariboo region B.C. Conservation Officer Services, adding ice rescues can be very dangerous and something the COS service has been involved in more often lately.

Butler said he wanted to thank the locals for assisting Keenan-Toop, who is originally from the Cariboo and had been working in Vanderhoof up until Feb. 1 when he moved back to work out of the Williams Lake office.

Dan Simmons, founder of the Cow Moose Sign Project said the rescue had a very happy ending due to lots of hard work by everyone involved.

“This is such a heartwarming story which people would love to hear right now,” Simmons said.

Read more: Cow Moose Sign Project founder continues to protest cow moose hunt in B.C.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

rescueWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pitt Meadows city hall taking applications for committees

Just Posted

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Pitt Meadows
Pitt Meadows city hall taking applications for committees

Deadline looms for citizens who want to get involved

Dwight Storring of Kitchener, Ont. aired ‘Dog’s Best Friend’ on YouTube at the end of January to bring awareness to the efforts made by ElderDog Canada. (screen grab)
‘Dog’s Best Friend:’ Documentary highlights non-profit that helps seniors with dog care

Volunteer-run ElderDog offers its free services to seniors in Ridge Meadows

Yennadon Elementary students have created a kindness poster campaign. (School District 42/ Special to The News)
Anti-bullying message being spread at Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Schools for Pink Shirt Day

Whonnock Elementary will be inspired to be kind by Michael Bortolotto

(Trailforks.com/Special to the News)
Maple Ridge city hall looks at improvements to Thornhill trails

Creation of a new Thornhill Grind pitched by staff

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

New South Surrey-developed app makes connecting to entertainment and service providers much easier for seniors. (file photo)
South Surrey residents’ user-friendly app makes connectivity easier for seniors

Stayhome–Living simplifies accessing a wide range of entertainment and services

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family of Riley Stevens, who suffers from a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. (Contributed photo)
GoFundMe campaign aims to help family of young White Rock boy with rare condition

‘He has been through so much already in his short life,’ says mother

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Accused’s neurologist in fatal Surrey crash trial says epilepsy can bring on amnesia

Surrey woman being tried for traffic crash that killed Surrey teen testified she has no memory of the crash and believes a seizure caused it

Most Read