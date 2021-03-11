Coyote warning in Pitt Meadows

The City of Pitt Meadows is warning the public about an injured coyote.

The city has received reports of several coyotes, including one that appears to be injured, near Mitchell Park and Airport Trail.

“Please be cautious in this area and remember to leash your pets and keep children close at all times and be aware. BC Conservation has been notified,” said a city post in social media.

All coyote encounters that are aggressive in nature or show a lack of fear of people and pets should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

For more information about coyote safety, visit wildsafebc.com/coyote.