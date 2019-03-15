Crash blocks early traffic in Maple Ridge

Kanaka Way was shut down in both directions early Friday as police responded to a serious motor vehicle accident. The collision took place in front of Kanaka Creek elementary. As yet, there is no word on any injuries.

With the investigation continuing, Gilker Hill is also closed, leaving the only access to the school via Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way.

Traffic alert! Serious motor vehicle accident on Kanaka Way near Kanaka Elementary. Kanaka way and Gilker Hill closed in both directions. Access to the school off Lougheed Hwy only. pic.twitter.com/XloMWH3P3E — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) March 15, 2019

More to follow.