Kanaka Way was blocked in both directions early Friday. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Crash blocks early traffic in Maple Ridge

Kanaka Way closed both directions

Kanaka Way was shut down in both directions early Friday as police responded to a serious motor vehicle accident. The collision took place in front of Kanaka Creek elementary. As yet, there is no word on any injuries.

With the investigation continuing, Gilker Hill is also closed, leaving the only access to the school via Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way.

More to follow.

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car
Investigators probe helicopter accident near Blue River, B.C.

