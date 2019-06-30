Emergency personnel respond to a crash on the Golden Ears Bridge Sunday afternoon. (Submitted)

Crash snarls traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

Canada Day long weekend traffic was slow Sunday afternoon

A crash snarled southbound traffic on the Golden Ears Bridge Sunday afternoon, with police and a fire truck on scene.

Reports say the crash happened around 2 p.m. and blocked several lanes. As of 3 p.m., only the centre lane remains blocked.

