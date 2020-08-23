Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 23, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Troy Michael Regnier

Age: 35

Height: 5’8” (172 cm)

Weight: 221 (100 kg)

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Tattoo: Upper Right Arm: Cross with a heart

Wanted: Breach of Conditions x3, Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Mischief Under $5000, Drive While Prohibited, Drive while Suspended.

Warrant in effect: August 18, 2020

Jurisdiction: Maple Ridge, BC

Name: Jacob Alfred Frank Dumas

Age: 25

Height: 5’7” (170 cm)

Weight: 148 (67 kg)

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Tattoo: Right cheek “MOB” , Left Cheek “ 33”, Neck: MOB Crown, Left Forearm: Skull with hat, Right Forearm: M B and star pattern

Wanted: *Canada Wide: Breach of CCRA, Robbery x2 and Assault Peace Officer

Warrant in effect: August 14, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Alec Ambrosius Roberts

Age: 32

Height: 5’5” (168 cm)

Weight: 175 (79 kg)

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: *Canada Wide: BE Commit x2, Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation Conveyance, Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Motor Vehicle Theft, Assault – Use of Force, BE with Intent.

Warrant in effect: August 12, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC