Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 24, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: MADILL, Bruce Age: 35 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 124 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: January 12, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: LOPEKE, Michael Patrick Age: 32 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 229 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Mischief x 2, Theft of Mail & Break and Enter Warrant in effect: January 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: KELLY, Robert Age: 37 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of $5000 or under Warrant in effect: January 19, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC