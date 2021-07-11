Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of July 11, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BRAGG, Travis Age: 26 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 186 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Uttering Threats Warrant in effect: July 6, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KIRTON, Kenneth Age: 54 Height: 5’3” ft Weight: 189 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Breach of CCRA Warrant in effect: June 30, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC