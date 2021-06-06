Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of June 6, 2021.

Name: CHRISTIE, Gary Age: 52 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property Warrant in effect: June 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CROSS, Daniel Age: 33 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 221 lbs Hair: Brown/Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Uttering Threats Warrant in effect: June 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC