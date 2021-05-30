Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 30

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of May 30, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BRITTEN, Bradley Age: 39 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 188 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Probation Warrant in effect: January 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BRITTEN, Bradley Age: 39 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 188 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Probation Warrant in effect: January 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SPENCER, Joshua Age: 33 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 256 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: May 25, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SPENCER, Joshua Age: 33 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 256 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: May 25, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: FRIDAY, Jordan Age: 30 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 208 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: May 20, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

Name: FRIDAY, Jordan Age: 30 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 208 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: May 20, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

Previous story
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 30

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Monster homes must be stopped

Maple Ridge woman can’t be silent on issue any longer

Weather is perfect for a good day of kayaking on Hayward Lake, just east of Maple Ridge. (Ron Paley/Special to The News)
SHARE: Weather is perfect for a paddle on Hayward Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Some have heard the adage: pink sky at night, sailors delight – pink sky in the morning - sailors warning. Well Maple Ridge's Arliegh Samson recently captures this sunset from Falcon Residence on 226th Street. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Bird’s eye view of the sun setting

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Second place Earth Day photo contest winner by Joe Fiehn. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Earth Day photo and poetry contest winners announced

Single family takes photo contest

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Trial resumes against Langley mother accused of murdering 7-year-old daughter

KerryAnn Lewis charged with first-degree murder after Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in her Langley apartment in 2018

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

Most Read