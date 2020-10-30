Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Oct.25, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: PICKERING, Derek

Age: 33

Height: 6 ft

Weight: 189 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Wanted: S.88(1)CC - POSSESS WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE

Warrant in effect: October 20, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MITCHELL, Shikell

Age: 28

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 219 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Unlawfully at Large, Possession Prohibited Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for Purpose of Trafficking, and Conspire to Commit Indictable Offence.

Warrant in effect: October 12, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

Name: HENDERSON, Corey

Age: 30

Height: 6 ft

Weight: 189 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Unlawfully at Large, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime-Over, Operation While Prohibited, Break, Enter and Commit (x2), Mischief, Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking/Recognizance.

Warrant in effect: October 11, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.