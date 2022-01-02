Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 2

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 2, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: FELIX, Ashley Age: 32 Height: 5’3” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order Warrant in effect: December 23, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: FELIX, Ashley Age: 32 Height: 5’3” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order Warrant in effect: December 23, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: LACROIX, Richard Age: 27 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 180lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Neck – “A$AP” and “LACROIX” and Right Forearm – skull and flames. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: December 23, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: LACROIX, Richard Age: 27 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 180lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Neck – “A$AP” and “LACROIX” and Right Forearm – skull and flames. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: December 23, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: STRONGQUILL, Lawrence Age: 27 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Right Forearm – “LMS” Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: December 24, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: STRONGQUILL, Lawrence Age: 27 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Right Forearm – “LMS” Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: December 24, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 26, 2021

crimestoppers logo

crimestoppers logo

crimePolice

Previous story
Real estate market will hit new records, predict realtors
Next story
More snow, heavy winds expected across B.C.: Environment Canada

Just Posted

Marc Dalton and wife Marlene with Conservative supporters celebrated an election night win. (News files)
Dalton holds onto his seat in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Mayor Bill Dingwall cut a ribbon on Nov. 26 in front of the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery, symbolizing the start of a new RCMP detachment for Pitt Meadows. (News files)
Pitt Meadows allowed its own RCMP detachment

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 2

Gloria Hamilton stood in front of a home in Maple Ridge’s Academy Park subdivision, which in early 2021 sold well for over the asking price. (News files) Construction continues on the Sierra Ridge condominium development on 224th Street, which will complete 82 units in 2022. (News files)
Real estate market will hit new records, predict realtors