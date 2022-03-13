Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 13

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of March 13, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 25 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of a Weapon/Dangerous Purpose, Carry a Concealed Weapon x2 and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order. Warrant in effect: March 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: MACASKILL, Robert Age: 49 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 241lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Criminal Harassment Warrant in effect: March 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
Name: GOSNELL, Dillon Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Theft, Armed Robbery, and Robbery with Threats of Violence. Warrant in effect: March 4, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

