Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Nov. 13, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BARDWELL, David Age: 41 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault causing Bodily Harm Warrant in effect: November 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: JONES, Miranda Age: 29 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 130lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Forcible Confinement Warrant in effect: November 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KNIGHT, Patrick Age: 19 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 135lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: November 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

