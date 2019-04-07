Customers flock to Super Save Gas in Maple Ridge for $1.33 per litre gas

Right lane of eastbound Lougheed Highway blocked with vehicles waiting in line

There was a lineup for gas at the Super Save Gas station in Maple Ridge on Sunday where gas was at 132.9 per litre. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Traffic traveling eastbound along Lougheed Hwy by 203 Street was reduced to one lane on Sunday due to cheap gas at the Super Save Gas station.

Traffic was lined up along the busy stretch of highway to take advantage of the station’s price at 132.9 per litre.

The Esso station at Lougheed Highway and Laity St. had regular at 133.9 per litre, compared to most other gas stations around town at 154.9 per litre.

On Thursday, gas prices hit 161.9 cents a litre in Maple Ridge. The Petro-Canada station at Lougheed Highway and the Haney Bypass had the cheapest gas at 147.9.

Dan McTeague, with GasBuddy, said in a Tweet that that gas prices have reached the highest in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland since October.



mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter