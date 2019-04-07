There was a lineup for gas at the Super Save Gas station in Maple Ridge on Sunday where gas was at 132.9 per litre. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Customers flock to Super Save Gas in Maple Ridge for $1.33 per litre gas

Right lane of eastbound Lougheed Highway blocked with vehicles waiting in line

Traffic traveling eastbound along Lougheed Hwy by 203 Street was reduced to one lane on Sunday due to cheap gas at the Super Save Gas station.

Traffic was lined up along the busy stretch of highway to take advantage of the station’s price at 132.9 per litre.

The Esso station at Lougheed Highway and Laity St. had regular at 133.9 per litre, compared to most other gas stations around town at 154.9 per litre.

On Thursday, gas prices hit 161.9 cents a litre in Maple Ridge. The Petro-Canada station at Lougheed Highway and the Haney Bypass had the cheapest gas at 147.9.

Dan McTeague, with GasBuddy, said in a Tweet that that gas prices have reached the highest in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland since October.


mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
American Airlines extends Max-caused cancellations to June 5
Next story
Structure fire on Vancouver Island, reports of multiple people trapped

Just Posted

Customers flock to Super Save Gas in Maple Ridge for $1.33 per litre gas

Right lane of eastbound Lougheed Highway blocked with vehicles waiting in line

Archery championships held in Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge Archery Club hosted the event at the Leisure Centre

Downtown Maple Ridge BIA winners announced for Spring Treasure Hunt

Five winners took home Easter gift baskets

Being Young: No more ‘Meal Hall’ ice cream

Students living in residence have to pay for a meal plan.

TransLink asking feedback on plan for Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

Online survey will be important to changes in routes, hours and days of operation

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Structure fire on Vancouver Island, reports of multiple people trapped

Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Councillors to decide on White Rock Pier reconstruction contract

The city received five bids for the work, which range from $3 million to $6.5 million

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

Most Read