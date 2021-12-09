Cyclist sent to hospital after being struck in Pitt Meadows

A cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Wednesday. (Special to The News)

A cyclist was sent to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Pitt Meadows.

Police confirmed the accident happened around 1 p.m. along Old Dewdney Trunk Road at Rippington Road.

A witness described the bicycle as one a person would be more reclined on with a fibreglass covering, noting that there was no pole with a ribbon attached to the cab of the bicycle.

The middle-aged man who was hit was conscious and talking, noted the witness.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed a cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that the investigation is ongoing.

“At this time the investigation is still in the early stages and police are trying to put together the pieces of what happened,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Police would not confirm what type of vehicle hit cyclist, what direction the cyclist or the driver was travelling at the time of the collision, or if the vehicle hit the cyclist from behind or head-on.

“At this time Police are not looking to forward the investigation and no further details will be provided at this time,” added Klaussner.

RELATED: Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge remembered as experienced rider, kind friend

ALSO: Coquitlam man killed in Pitt Meadows is remembered as ‘selfless’ and ‘giving’

car accidentPitt Meadows