Dalton petitions government to close medical cannabis loopholes

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP says existing system allows organized crime to thrive

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton called on government to add more enforcement and oversight around medical cannabis production.

Dalton presented a petition to the government on behalf of people, including his own constituents, “who are tired and frustrated with inaction by this government to clamp down on illegal marijuana production, including the exploitation of medical marijuana permits,” he said.

The petition states licences for the production of medical cannabis are often abused, with production in excess of personal use amounts being diverted for sale on the black market. The amounts of cannabis people are being authorized to possess for medical purposes would be impossible for an individual to consume, it states.

“The federal government has failed to subject personal registered medical cannabis production to examination and inspection, allowing grey and black-market cannabis growing operations to flourish under this program,” Dalton’s petition reads.

READ ALSO: Lack of retail cannabis fuels the black market, say store owners

The petition calls for the government to reform licensing and oversight of cannabis grown for personal medical use. He also says provinces and cities need resources and authority to regulate and enforce production for personal use.

“Our communities are becoming less safe, and less livable, as organized crime outfits are taking advantage of a system full of loopholes and absent of any real compliance and enforcement measures,” said Dalton as he presented the petition.

The Niagara Regional Police Service recently urged Health Canada to crack down on cannabis producers using medical licences. Health Canada treats cannabis growing certificates as medical information, said the police service, which means growers need not provide certificates to municipalities or police.

READ ALSO: New cannabis retailer coming to Maple Ridge this spring

Illegal production is seen to be a problem in Ontario. A facility licenced for 2,000 plants in St. Catharines, Ont. was found to be growing 17,000 plants in July 2020. From July to October last year, the Ontario Provincial Police conducted raids that resulted in the seizure of 122,000 plants and 195 arrests.

There are 74 names on Dalton’s petition.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay
Next story
Hard-hit hospitality companies help with B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccinations

Just Posted

Dalton petitions government to close medical cannabis loopholes

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP says existing system allows organized crime to thrive

Paramedic shortage has become a big talking point in Lower Mainland. (Black Press files)
Pitt Meadows mayor expresses concerns with paramedic shortage

Mayor Dingwall wants more positions added, higher pay, and better integration of local firefighters

Parks director David Boag talks to residents of a homeless camp. (The News files)
Manager of parks and rec leaving Maple Ridge

Boag retiring after 22 years at city hall

Cpl. Victoria Boechler shaved her head to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation. (Facebook/Ridge Meadows RCMP)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer shaves head for Cancer Society

Cpl. Boechler raised more than $7,000, supported a loved one

Chartwell Willow’s Wendy Upton received an award from the City of Maple Ridge for her work with seniors. (Special to The News)
Seniors consultant wins City of Maple Ridge ‘accessibility and inclusiveness’ award

Wendy Upton gained recognition for her work with seniors in-and-outside of the workplace

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

A view of the “Imagine Van Gogh” art exhibit at Vancouver Convention Centre. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Dreamlike ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ art show lights up a Vancouver venue this spring/summer

On tour, the ‘immersive’ exhibit has been extended to Aug. 29

Rendering of Microsoft’s Vancouver office at Pacific Centre. (Microsoft)
Microsoft announces Vancouver expansion, adding 500 new jobs

‘AI expertise in Canada is just extraordinary,’ says chief executive Satya Nadella

Lawyer Jack Woodward spoke on “Understanding the rights and title of Indigenous people in Canada” in an informative video conference hosted by the Campbell River Mirror March 18. Photo submitted
British Columbians in for a big adjustment with Aboriginal title settlement, lawyer says

The shift in ownership will be from what is normally called Crown ownership to Indigenous ownership

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record

The pandemic has led to increased isolation and a more toxic drug supply

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets after a storm in early January 2015. (Bill Metcalfe - Nelson Star)
Supreme Court of Canada set to help settle Nelson snow-clearing squabble

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have joined colleagues in Midway in investigating a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops along highways. (File photo)
RCMP investigate 3rd police impersonator in 10 days in B.C.

Man activates blue and red flashing lights on vehicle and stops cars on Highways 33 and 6

FILE – Jorge Obregon carries a cross during the Way of the Cross procession at Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
In-person religious gatherings can take place outdoors as B.C. COVID restriction relaxed

Service organizers will need to have a safety plan in place and ensure attendees follow the rules

Most Read