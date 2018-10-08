Dan Ruimy wants to run in Maple Ridge again

MP Dan Ruimy (left) with a copy of the national poverty reduction strategy announced on Tuesday morning by Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (right). (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy is taking a run at a second term as Liberal representative.

Ruimy made the announcement last week on Facebook and said on Friday that he met the criteria set earlier this year by the party that allowed him to run as an incumbent without going through a nomination process.

That criteria included raising money, getting community support, reports on the MPs work in the last term.

“That was their way of ensuring that we work towards [where] we needed to go,” Ruimy said.

“I am running officially in October 2019 and looking forward to it.”

He said there have been many issues in the past few years. One that drew his attention was the ongoing work at bringing drinking water to First Nations reserves.

“We’ve taken 60 First Nations off of boiled water,” Ruimy said.

“How could any government not pay attention to that.”

Another highlight was the $40-billion National Housing Strategy. Ruimy brought out a federal committee that was part of the poverty reduction strategy to Maple Ridge.

Neither a Conservative or NDP candidate have been nominated.