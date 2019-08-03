The daughter of Burnaby Fire Captain Dean Stroup, Madeline, is in a coma after a car crash in Abbotsford on July 26.

Daughter of Lower Mainland fire captain remains in coma after fatal crash

Burnaby Fire Department has started a GoFundMe to assist the family

The woman who was airlifted to the hospital after a fatal two-car collision in Abbotsford on July 26 was the daughter of the fire captain of the Burnaby Fire Department.

Madeline Stroup, daughter of Captain Dean Stroup and Port Coquitlam officer Tara Stroup, is now in an induced coma at Royal Columbia Hospital after injuries sustained during the crash in the Sumas Prairie area. Madeline’s boyfriend, Hayden Turcotte, was 22-year old man killed in the incident.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on the day of the incident, Stroup, Turcotte and another friend, Tyrell Gait, were travelling to pick up another friend and head to the Stroup family cabin when their truck collided with an SUV.

Gait and the lone occupant of the SUV, a man in his 7os, survived the incident with minor injuries.

The Burnaby Fire Department has started a GoFundMe page to assist the family.

RELATED: One man dead after two-car crash in Abbotsford

Previous story
Maple Ridge victim of train accident recovering in hospital
Next story
Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park

Just Posted

A month to refill the creative well

Citizen Ink: It takes effort to switch off the cyber distractions

Maple Ridge cyclist wins silver in women’s team pursuit at Pan Am Games

Erin Atwell, from Saanich, didn’t expect to medal in her first-ever Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge victim of train accident recovering in hospital

Man was not homeless nor on drugs, says son in law

Maple Ridge track cyclist advances to gold medal round at Pan Am Games

Saanich’s Erin Attwell, Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster chase team pursuit gold

Letter: Government ready to build for seniors

Maple Ridge politicians have delayed housing projects

UPDATE: 22 injured, 1 dead in Texas mall shooting

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area

Group builds a ‘loo with a view’ of Fraser Valley vista along trail in Hope

Summer trail crew builds privacy into the Lookout Loo

Daughter of Lower Mainland fire captain remains in coma after fatal crash

Burnaby Fire Department has started a GoFundMe to assist the family

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Most Read