David Kenworthy wins Katzie byelection for seat on First Nation council

David Kenworthy takes oath as new Katzie councillor in a previous election. (The News files)

David Kenworthy has defeated Alissa Bailey in a byelection for a seat on Katzie First Nation council.

Held on March 27, Kenworthy received 131 votes to Bailey’s 118 votes that were cast by 444 eligible voters.

Out of the 249 votes cast for councillor, only one was rejected.

Alissa Bailey and David Kenworthy tied with 121 votes each for the third councillor position during the Katzie First Nation general elections at the end of February that saw Grace George re-elected as Katzie First Nation chief.

A total of 265 votes were cast on Feb. 27 out of 445 eligible voters.

The incumbent, George, won her bid for re-election with 150 votes against past chief Susan Miller who received a total of 115 votes.

George said she is grateful that the byelection is not complete and council can now move on with the work ahead.

“Councillor Kenworthy’s re-election allows our Council to carry on where we left off. He can continue the good work he started and collaborate with the partners and community members he serves,” said Chief George, adding that he David brings a lot to the council table. “I look forward to working with him over this upcoming term,” she said.

The last three terms, noted George, saw elections end in complete re-elected council members.

“I’m grateful to our community for supporting us and the work to date. This says a lot.”

Lisa Adams and Rick Bailey were both re-elected to the council.

