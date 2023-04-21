Day-use passes back for Golden Ears Provincial Park

Passes can be reserved two days before a planned visit

Guests of Golden Ears Provincial Park will need a day-use pass again this year. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)

The day-use pass system is back again this year at Golden Ears Provincial Park.

Starting Wednesday, June 14, anyone wanting to visit the park before 4 p.m. will have to reserve a free day-use pass online.

Passes will be made available starting at 7 a.m. two days before a planned visit. Anyone planning to visit the park past 4 p.m. will not need a pass.

A vehicle pass also has to be obtained.

And, since cellphone service is limited in the park, visitors will need to print or download a copy of their pass onto their mobile device before arrival.

“Some of B.C.’s most popular parks are drawing more visitors than ever as outdoor recreation continues to grow in popularity,” said a press release from the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The province noted that between June and October 2022, more than 203,000 free passes were booked.

READ MORE: B.C. launches day-use pass pilot for Golden Ears Park amid COVID-19 surge

Free passes have been effective at reducing the effect on the natural environment and providing a more enjoyable experience by reducing congested trails, roads and parking lots, the ministry said, adding that managing day use is common in park systems across Canada that are attracting an increase in visitors.

In addition to Golden Ears, guests of Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will also need a day-use pass beginning May 6, as well as anyone wanting to access Diamond Head, Rubble Creek, and Cheakamus trailhead parking lots in Garibaldi Provincial Park, starting June 14.

ALSO: Golden Ears Provincial Park fully closed due to black bear

The passes, “maintain a balance between the growing number of visitors and conserving the natural and cultural values that make parks special,” noted the ministry, and is encouraging people to cancel passes if they don’t intend to use them so that others can access the park.

Improvements to the BC Parks Day-Use Pass Program continue to be made based on feedback, said the ministry.

To book a pass or for more information go to bcparks.ca/reservations/day-use-passes.