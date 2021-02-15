File photo. (Pixabay)

File photo. (Pixabay)

Dangerous conditions in Whistler area mountains lead to 2nd death in 2 days

This is the second fatality in the area in just two days

The slopes near Whistler proved to be deadly over the past few days as RCMP reported a second death due to an avalanche Saturday (Feb. 13).

According to RCMP, they were notified of an avalanche in the Brandywine Bowl at about 2 p.m. Reports said that multiple people had been swept into the avalanche and that one person remained missing.

Whistler RCMP and search and rescue searched for the person in the Calaghan Valley area and found him about 45 minutes later. The 45-year-old man, who was from the Sea to Sky area, died as a result of his injuries. Authorities believe that a group of three had been caught up in an initial avalanche and were hit by a second while trying to get out of the area.

The RCMP and Coroners Service are continuing their investigation. This is the second fatality in the area in just two days. On Friday, a skier was killed in the Whistler backcountry after another avalanche.

“Four serious Search and Rescue calls in the last three days, two of them fatal, and a multitude of serious injuries,” said Sgt. Sascha Banks. “The calls speak for themselves…the backcountry in the Sea to Sky is not stable at the moment, its time to wait and postpone your touring trip here for another time. This is hard on all of us: Search teams, bystanders, police, and most importantly the loved ones of those who have died and been injured. Their stories have valuable lessons of which we all need to learn from.”

READ MORE: Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Whistler

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Racialized adults on revised federal COVID-19 vaccination priority list
Next story
How Canada can capitalize on U.S. auto sector’s abrupt pivot to electric vehicles

Just Posted

Alisha Bold-de-Haughton of Maple Ridge shared a picture taken from the Port Haney Wharf of the ice floating down the Fraser River on the weekend. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Massive chunks of ice float down the Fraser

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Six-year-old Ethan Piper (right) and his mother, Amanda, were having fun in the snow along Tower Trail on Grant Hill this holiday weekend. They were joined by Dad, David, and two-year-old Evan. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Did you have fun in the snow this weekend?

Readers invited to share pictures of play time in the winter wonderland of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Proceeds from fundraiser will be donated to Pink Shirt Day anti-bullying initiatives. (Ridge Meadows Soccer Club/ Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows soccer club looks to spread kindness

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows sporting org printing pink shirts for anti-bullying day

Snow falling steadily across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland since pre-dawn as forecast calls for winter storm and snow on Feb. 15, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
Winter storm hits the Fraser Valley with varying snowfall across the Lower Mainland

Up to 15 cm by midnight Monday as snow arrives across the region depending on snow-rain line

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Shout out to a pair of Good Samaritans

Thanks expressed to an anonymous couple who came to the aid of an elderly man in Maple Ridge

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

File photo. (Pixabay)
Dangerous conditions in Whistler area mountains lead to 2nd death in 2 days

This is the second fatality in the area in just two days

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Mountie sustained serious injuries after vehicle hit ice en route to call in Nanaimo

Officer was admitted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Surrey man facing charges after allegedly posing as police officer in Richmond

Gurmandeep Singh Atwal also charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Thomas Tremblay, 68, as found dead in a Burnaby park on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Vancouver police handout)
Missing senior with brain injury found dead in Burnaby park

RCMP believe Thomas Tremblay, who had failed to return home from a walk, died due to exposure

Delta Police investigating a shooting between two vehicles Sunday evening. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Delta police investigating shooting between two vehicles

Burned out vehicle found in Langley

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
Petition started to keep convicted killer in Wells Gray Park murders behind bars

David Ennis, formerly David Shearing, is up for parole in July.

Charlene Brunelle wipes her eye as she listens to people speak about loved ones they have lost, before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Myrna Cranmer said violence, COVID-19 have had a profound affect on the health of women in Downtown Eastside

Most Read