Delays on Coquihalla

Heavy traffic is causing congestion on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt

Motorists headed out onto the Coquihalla are not only being warned of intense winter weather but also major traffic delays.

Vehicles are backed up near the Portia Interchange due to a heavy volume of traffic.

RELATED: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

More than 20 cm of snow is expected on the Coquihalla with a risk of freezing rain near Hope. Wind is also expected to increase in the afternoon to gusts of 15 km an hour.

The snow will taper off Thursday evening; however Environment Canada is expecting the white stuff to fall again on Friday around noon — up to 15 cm is anticipated.

VSA BC Highway Maintenance has implemented the snowshed protocol for the Coquihalla.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wrong nail polish colour tops worst 911 calls of 2017: E-Comm
Next story
UPDATE: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

Just Posted

Donors come forward with funds for students

More school meals at Maple Ridge secondary

Ridge Meadows recyclers have some post-Christmas ideas

Follow some basic advice to have a green holiday season

Hit and run sends Maple Ridge man to hospital

Gerald Boyer was hit on Christmas day crossing 216 Street along Dewdney Trunk Road

UPDATED: Fire call at Maple Ridge homeless camp

Emergency responders rush to Anita Place Tent City

UPDATE: Killing of man in Abbotsford believed to be targeted

Emergency services called to rural area on Thursday afternoon

Snow and freezing rain forecast in Fraser Valley

Up to 20 cm predicted to fall on Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

Court document reveals bitter custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Delays on Coquihalla

Heavy traffic is causing congestion on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt

VIDEO: Sea-to-Sky Highway to get more snow, Environment Canada says

Howe Sound and Whistler were blanketed with 10 to 20 cm of snow overnight

Casino closing one of Langley’s largest live music venues

The Summit Theatre is being renovated into a bingo hall

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

Most Read