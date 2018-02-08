An earlier crane fire is causing delays on Highway 91. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Delta crane fire causes major delays on Highway 91

Highway 91 will likely be between 72 Ave and Nordel Way

A crane is causing major traffic delays on Highway 91, after its engine caught fire on the 72 Avenue interchange worksite.

According to incoming Delta fire chief Paul Scholfield, the Delta fire department received a call about the burning crane at 9:41 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 8). The fire was in the engine area of the crane, and was put out by fire crews.

The fire had compromised the hydraulic system on the crane, Scholfield said, and there is a worry the crane could collapse onto the highway.

Highway 91 was closed southbound for about an hour, and drivers were diverted onto Nordel Way and 72 Avenue around the crane. RCMP reopened southbound lanes as they deemed it safe.

Now, Highway 91 is expected to be closed until around 3 p.m. as a second crane stabilizes the burnt crane and removes it from the site. Major delays are expected on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Commuters are being told to use the Massey Tunnel and the Pattullo Bridge as alternate routes.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Light rail should follow highway widening, Abbotsford mayor says

Just Posted

Recruiters say 20 more doctors needed in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Patients facing long waits at walk-in clinics, can’t get family doctor

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Letter: ‘Maple Ridge is a growing community’

Money needs for infrastructure to support growth.

Pitt Meadows airport recruits aviation hall-of-famer

Former Snowbird team leader takes over as manager

Two women arrested in Maple Ridge after 911 call

Reported to be entering private residential driveways and checking door handles of parked vehicles.

UPDATE: Man charged in Maple Ridge fatal hit-and-run

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, 48, died after she was hit by a vehicle in Maple Ridge on Sept. 14, 2017.

Delta crane fire causes major delays on Highway 91

Highway 91 will likely be between 72 Ave and Nordel Way

Light rail should follow highway widening, Abbotsford mayor says

Braun says Highway 1 must be widened ‘yesterday’

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Human remains found in Abbotsford identified as missing woman

Debbie Hycha had last been seen in May 2017

Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island

The male victim was in his late 70’s

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot int0 stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

Most Read