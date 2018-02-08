Delta crane fire causes major delays on Highway 91

Highway 91 will likely be between 72 Ave and Nordel Way

A crane is causing major traffic delays on Highway 91, after its engine caught fire on the 72 Avenue interchange worksite.

According to incoming Delta fire chief Paul Scholfield, the Delta fire department received a call about the burning crane at 9:41 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 8). The fire was in the engine area of the crane, and was put out by fire crews.

The fire had compromised the hydraulic system on the crane, Scholfield said, and there is a worry the crane could collapse onto the highway.

Highway 91 was closed southbound for about an hour, and drivers were diverted onto Nordel Way and 72 Avenue around the crane. RCMP reopened southbound lanes as they deemed it safe.

Now, Highway 91 is expected to be closed until around 3 p.m. as a second crane stabilizes the burnt crane and removes it from the site. Major delays are expected on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Commuters are being told to use the Massey Tunnel and the Pattullo Bridge as alternate routes.



