(James Smith photo)

Delta mayor asks B.C. government to support local media

“Without local media our democratic institutions will be severely weakened,” Harvie says in letter to Horgan

Delta Mayor George Harvie is asking the province to support local media hit hard by the economic troubles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter to Premier John Horgan, Harvie asks the province to “consider the vital role that local media plays in our communities and our democracy” as the government plans for B.C.’s economic recovery during and after the pandemic.

“Local media, primarily newspapers, have struggled for many years due to the rise of social media and the disintegration of advertising based business models. Unfortunately, these pillars of democracy and community vitality are now suffering even more acutely as a result of the pandemic,” Harvie wrote.

“Local businesses, which are the prime source of revenue for local newspapers, are struggling like never before. Without advertising revenue from these businesses, the essential service provided by local media may not survive this crisis. Without local media, our democratic institutions will be severely weakened — the fourth estate is vital for a vibrant democracy.

“We ask that you include consideration for local media in provincial stimulus and recovery funding.”

On March 25, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government is planning to provide financial support to media organizations to keep journalists working and reporting on the COVID-19 crisis.

READ MORE: Pandemic-related supports coming for media and journalism, Trudeau says (March 25, 2020)

Later that day, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeult announced the federal government would be spending $30 million on a national advertising campaign focused on COVID-19 awareness, and said the government was closer to implementing tax credits for newspapers announced in the 2019 budget.

— with files from The Canadian Press

RELATED: Help North Delta Reporter continue its mission to provide trusted local news


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Just Posted

LETTER: BC SPCA grateful to news media

In a letter to The News, Lorie Chortyk says thanks for bringing the news during challenging times

Maple Ridge backs call for emergency funding for TransLink

Transportation system needed for essential workers in the COVID-19 crisis

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

IN IT TOGETHER: Naming emotions help free people from those feelings

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

ALONG THE RIVER: First of its kind pop-up clinics rolling out

Ridge Meadows doctors introduce a COVID-free facility where doctors can meet with must-see patients

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

Delta mayor asks B.C. government to support local media

“Without local media our democratic institutions will be severely weakened,” Harvie says in letter to Horgan

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read