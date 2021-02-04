(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police spent $42K on PR firm after assault allegations against chief’s wife

Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu said the bill was covered by the department’s 2020 budget

The Delta Police Department paid a communications consulting firm $42,000 after accusations emerged that the wife of the force’s chief constable assaulted another woman by spraying her with a garden hose.

The monetary amount was confirmed by Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu on Wednesday (Feb. 3) in response to a Freedom of Information request from Global News that asked for details on the contract.

Sidhu did not disclose the name of the firm, citing restrictions set out in the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

The bill was covered by the department’s 2020 budget and the city was not asked for extra funds, he said, adding that there is a budget surplus of approximately $975,000.

READ MORE: ‘A clean canvas’: Norm Lipinski named as Surrey’s police chief

RELATED: Hail to the chief – an in-depth interview with Surrey Police Service’s first boss

Sidhu said it isn’t unusual for police forces to hire third-party groups to help with cybersecurity, strategic planning, web design, legal services and other issues.

The contract was set up by the former deputy chief, Norm Lipinski, who has since been hired as chief of the new Surrey Police Service.

In June 2020, Richmond school teacher Kiran Sidhu alleged that while making her way back to her car at Centennial Beach, she climbed onto some rocks behind the Dubords’ home to avoid the rising tide, leading to a verbal altercation with Lorraine Dubord.

Sidhu alleges that Dubord sprayed her with a hose.

READ MORE: Delta police chief speaks out after assault accusations levelled against wife

Sidhu filed a complaint to the police department, which was later forwarded to the Surrey RCMP for review.

Investigators subsequently recommended Dubord be charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of assault. But in September, the BC Prosecution Service announced the matter would be referred for resolution through “alternative measures,” allowing Dubord to accept responsibility for the crime and make amends without going to court.

Separate from the RCMP investigation, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner also initiated an external review into the DPD’s handling of the case. Vancouver police have been directed to carry out a probe, focused solely on whether any Delta police officer committed misconduct in the matter – which remains ongoing.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
DeltaPolice

